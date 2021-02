A Jos High Court on Wednesday ordered that a 32-year-old nurse, Alex Pam, who allegedly drugged and raped a 22-year-old student, be remanded in a correctional centre. Justice Christine Dabup, gave the order, adjourned the case until May 21 for hearing. The police counsel, Ms Olive Okpuru, told the court the defendant on Dec. 11, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper