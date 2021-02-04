By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, The federal government has approved the establishment of 20 private universities. The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the virtual federal executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa. According to him, the approved universities will get their provisional licenses from […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers 20 Private Varsities Get Approval, Licences