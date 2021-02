The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, dismissed suit seeking an order compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate former Governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari, for alleged misappropriation of N900 billion. Justice Okon Abang, in a judgment, dismissed the suit for lacking in merit. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observes that […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper