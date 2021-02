BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is partnering the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on health insurance coverage for legal practitioners across the country. This was the outcome of a courtesy visit led by the NBA President, Mr. Olumide Apata on the executive secretary NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, at the Scheme’s headquarters, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper