By Salifu Usman, Abuja Nasarawa United have suffered their second defeat in a row in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) campaign following a 1-2 defeat to 10-men Enyimba of Aba in Lafia yesterday. Abdullahi Abubakar diverted Tosin Omoyele’s cross into his own net to give the visitors the lead in the 16th before […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper