C’River PDP GroupÂ WritesÂ Secondus, Warns Against Disrespect For Governor Ayade





By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar AÂ groupÂ of PDP faithful operating in Cross River State on the aegis of theÂ CrossÂ River StateÂ Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party 7â€”Alive, has written a letter to the partyÂ National Chairman Uche Secondus, demanding respect for Governor Ben Ayade who according to the group deserves some respect by party men giving the fact that […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper