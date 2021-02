The Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, Jelani Aliyu, in collaboration with the Stallion Group, has unveiled the first locally-made electric car, Hyundai Kona. The car has a price tag of N24 million. The car also has 5 years battery and manufacturers’ warranty, 100 per cent electric, zero-emission and Hassle-free charging at home […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper