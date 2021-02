BY ABUBAKAR SADIQ MOHAMMED, ZARIA Northern Merit Award Magazine is set to honour Prof. Ben Ayade and Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, Governors of Cross Rivers and Borno States respectively. Mr Abubakar Saddiq-Mohammed, the Magazine’s Editor-In-Chief made the disclosure in a statement made a available to Leadership in Zaria. The Editor-in-Chief described the two professors as […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper