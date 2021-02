Punch Newspapers reporter Okechukwu Nnodim, abducted on Feb. 3 with two other persons at their houses in Kubwa, Abuja has been released, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. Nnodim’s wife, Mrs Oluchi Nnodim, confirmed the release of the journalist on Sunday, saying that her husband was released at midnight on Saturday. She said that […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper