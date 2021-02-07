Medicaid Foundation Calls For Action On Early Stage Cancer Detection

By MOSES ORJIME, Abuja Medicaid Cancer Foundation has called for urgent actions on early stage cancer detection, institutionalised screening, and diagnosis to significantly improve cancer patients’ chances of survival. The foundation founded by the wife of Kebbi State governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, in a statement to mark World Cancer Day noted the difficulties cancer organisations […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
