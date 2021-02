By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja Tosin Omoyele brace was enough to ensure that Enyimba International continued their winning streak in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after their 2-1 victory over Plateau United in Aba, yesterday. Tosin Omoyele brace against his former club in the highly entertaining encounter extended Enyimba lead at the summit of NPFL […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper