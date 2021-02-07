WTO DG: Endorsement Of Okonjo-Iweala Shows America Stands By Nigeria – PMB

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the pronouncement of the United States Trade Representative signifying withdrawal of the country’s objection to the emergence of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director General of World Trade Organisation, WTO. “We certainly welcome the decision of the new US administration to remove the last obstacle in the […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
