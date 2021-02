By FESTUS OKOROMADU, Abuja and CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reported a trading surplus of ₦13.43billion for the month of November 2020 translating to 54 per cent growth when compared to the ₦8.71billion surplus recorded in October 2020. This is contained in the November 2020 edition of the NNPC Monthly Financial […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper