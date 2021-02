BY HENRY TYOHEMBA AND ABUBAKAR YUNUSA, Abuja University of Abuja has celebrated its deputy vice chancellor (DVC) administration, Professor Sani Muhammed Adam on his elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC). LEADERSHIP reports that LPPC had in November last year conferred SAN on 72 legal practitioners […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper