Nene, Funnell Talk On Wild Life Conservation On Glo-sponsored African Voices

Two conservation enthusiasts will this week discuss the issue of wildlife protection in a new edition of African Voices ChangeMakers, a magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN), sponsored by telecommunications services provider, Globacom. The duo of Sheila Funnell from Kenya and South Africa’s Marumo Nene who are both passionate about protection of animals […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
