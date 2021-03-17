UNIABUJA Students Get N2.2m Grant For Undergraduate Research

Eight students of the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada, FCT, on Wednesday received the sum of N2.2 million for undergraduate research in various disciplines. Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, the Vice-Chancellor of the university while presenting the cheque called on academics and students of the institution to come up with cutting-edge researches that would provide solutions to challenges […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
