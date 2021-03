By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, as the winner of the December 5, 2020 bye-election for the Imo North Senatorial District of Imo State. Justice Taiwo held in a judgment that Ararume remains […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper