By Yemisi Okunlola | The Abuja Newspapers Distributors Association (ANDA) and the Newspapers Vendors Association alleged yesterday that Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs), lawmakers and other government agencies had been short-changing the print media by diverting monies meant for purchase of newspapers. The two associations stated this during a courtesy visit to the corporate headquarters […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers MDAs, Lawmakers Short-changing Print Media – Vendors