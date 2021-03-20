MDAs, Lawmakers Short-changing Print Media – Vendors

By Yemisi Okunlola  | The Abuja Newspapers Distributors Association (ANDA) and the Newspapers Vendors Association alleged yesterday that Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs), lawmakers and other government agencies had been short-changing the print media by diverting monies meant for purchase  of newspapers. The two associations stated this during a courtesy visit to the corporate headquarters […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

