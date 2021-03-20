Students Flee Examination Hall  Over COVID-19 Vaccination Scare In Borno

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri  Pandemonium erupted on Friday at the Mafoni Primary and Junior Secondary School Maiduguri as pupils and students fled classrooms and abandoned their examinations over fear of COVID-19 vaccination. Speaking to LEADERSHIP, Amina Usman,  a class teacher in the Primary section of the school, said the pandemonium erupted when COVID-19 sensitisation team […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

