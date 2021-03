The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says insurgents have again vandalised two towers on the Damaturu – Maidugiri 330kiloVolt (KV)Transmission Line. TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, who said this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, explained that the two towers were bombed early on Saturday . Mbah said that the Saturday […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper