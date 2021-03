The Nigerian Army troops of 28 Task Force Brigade in Chibok and Askira, have neutralised about 48 Boko Haram terrorists and rescued 11 abducted victims in latest onslaught in Borno. The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja. Yerima said that troops achieved the feat while […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper