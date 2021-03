BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI A 26 years old man simply identified as Humble Paul from Aidogodo, Okpoga has been electrocuted at Ai-agbenu, Okpoga in Okpokwu Local Government area of Benue State. Our Correspodent gathered that incident occurred when some yet to be identified persons contacted the self acclaimed electrician to reconnect their light which […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper