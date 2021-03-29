NEF, OWIT Nigeria Sign MoU On Women Socio-Economic Inclusion, Empowerment

By Kingsley Alu, Abuja The  Nigeria Enterprise Forum (NEF) and the Organisation of Women in International Trade (OWIT)  Nigeria weekend entered into a joint collaboration on women socio-economic inclusion and empowerment. This latest development  followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by both parties at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Industry, […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

