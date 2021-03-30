Hajj 2021: NAHCON Directs Pilgrims To Register For COVID-19 Vaccination As Officials Receive Jabs





BY SALIFU USMAN | As part of the prerequisite for performing 2021 Hajj rite in Saudi Arabia, the chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, his commissioners, management and staff of the commission received their jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. The commission also directed the State Pilgrims’ Welfare […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper