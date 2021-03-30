Nigerian Prof Emerges One Of America’s Best Physicians 2020

Professor Iyalla Elvis Peterside, a Nigerian-born medical doctor, has been named one of America’s best physicians for the year 2020 by the US National Consumer Advisory Board and Todaysbestphysician.com. Fueled by passion to succeed and make global impact with the inherent resilience in them, Nigerians in diaspora have continued to record phenomenal successes on international scale in […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
