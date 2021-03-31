Abuja-Keffi-Makurdi Road Project, Others Justify Borrowing – Fashola





BY ABAH ADAH, Abuja The federal government has said the employment and business opportunities afforded Nigerians by the ongoing Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Makurdi expansion/dualisation project and others being executed from loans in the country may have proved critics of borrowing wrong. Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola stated this on Tuesday while on an inspection tour of the expansion […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper