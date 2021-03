By Olawale Ayeni, Lagos Super Eagles trio, Victor Osimhen, Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu were on target as Nigeria thrashed the Crocodiles of Lesotho 3-0 in their last 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier match decided at the Teslim Balogun stadium, Surulere. Details later..







Source: Leadership Newspaper