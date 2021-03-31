FITC Celebrates 40 Years Of Providing Transformative Knowledge Solutions

FITC, innovation-led and technology-driven knowledge organisation is celebrating 40 years of providing transformative knowledge solutions to the financial services, and other sectors of the economy. For four decades, FITC has delivered best-in-class knowledge solutions and services to a pool of over 150,000 multidisciplinary and versatile professionals ranging from directors of banks and other financial institutions, […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
