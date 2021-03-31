Why There’s Delay In Supplementary Budget For COVID-19 Vaccines, Security – FG

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, The Federal Government has explained reasons why there is a  delay in the submission of supplementary budget for procurement of security equipment and COVID-19 vaccines to the National Assembly. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the federal executive council meeting presided […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

