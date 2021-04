BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja President of the Senate, SenatornAhmad Lawan, has donated the sum of N8million to victims of the Yan Harawa market fire disaster in Gashua, Yobe State. A statement by the special assistant to the Senate President (Press), Ezrel Tabiowo, said Lawan made the donation when he paid a visit to the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper