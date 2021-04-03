Ebonyi Crisis: 55 Out Of 66 Arrested Suspects Escape From Custody

* State govt accuses security agents of sabotage, conspiracy BY OBINNA OGBONNAYA, Abakaliki At least 55 suspects arrested on Saturday afternoon in Effium community, Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State by a combined team of security services following renewed communal clashes in the area, have reportedly escaped from custody hours after their arrest. The suspected […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
