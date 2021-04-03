By The Society For Media Advocacy On Health, Nigeria. Two decades ago, Nigeria adopted an aggressive family planning communication campaign to boost the country’s modern contraceptive use and reduce its extremely high maternal mortality rate. Specifically, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) conducted an evaluation on […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Family Being: Boosting Nigeria's Contraceptives Through