By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero is currently being probed for allegedly selling of lands belonging to the Emirate. LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission has beamed its searchlight on both the Emir and some members of the Emirate over the illegal sale of ‘Gandun […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper