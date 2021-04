BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja The Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritising the health of Kogi people by repositioning Primary Health Care (PHC) centres across the state. The governor disclosed this during the commissioning of the Takete-Ide PHC center in the Mopa-Muro local government area of the state, built by […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper