Banks Granted N16.2trn Loans To Companies, Individuals In 2020

Headliners
BY BUKOLA IDOWU | Nine commercial banks granted N16.1trillion loan facilities to companies, individuals as well as government entities last year, a development analysts said  suppressed the impacts of harsh economy on the beneficiaries, LEADERSHIP findings revealed. With the damaging effects of COVID-19 and the devastating effects of #EndSARS protests on businesses and the nation’s […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

