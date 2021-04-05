BY BUKOLA IDOWU | Nine commercial banks granted N16.1trillion loan facilities to companies, individuals as well as government entities last year, a development analysts said suppressed the impacts of harsh economy on the beneficiaries, LEADERSHIP findings revealed. With the damaging effects of COVID-19 and the devastating effects of #EndSARS protests on businesses and the nation’s […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Banks Granted N16.2trn Loans To Companies, Individuals In 2020