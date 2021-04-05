BY CHIMA AKWAJA | The executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has said that robust digital infrastructure and literacy are key to reaping the transformational benefits of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) across public and private institutions in the country. Danbatta stated this when he received a delegation […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Digital Infrastructure, Literacy Key To Reaping Transformational Benefits Of ICT– Danbatta