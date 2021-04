BY ADEBAYO WAHEED | The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), University College Hospital Ibadan branch has debunked reports that 17 doctors have died as a result of COVID-19 complications. The association’s president, Dr. Temi Ope Hussain in a statement on Sunday, described the report as false, fictitious and embarrassing. He said, “My attention has […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper