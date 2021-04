By OBINNA OGBONNAYA | The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday said that there is no excuse for the killings of innocent people of Egedegede community by suspected Herdsmen insisting that the perpetrators must be fished out and prosecuted. Vice President Osinbajo, made the disclosure at the Christian Ecumenical Center Abakaliki while addressing stakeholders of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper