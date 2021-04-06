African Bar Welcomes ECOWAS Court Verdict On Venezuelan Diplomat

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah The African Bar Association has expressed satisfaction with the judgment of the ECOWAS Community Court delivered on March 15, 2021 in which the Court ordered the immediate release and payment of compensation to Mr. Alex Saab, a Venezuelan Diplomat illegally detained by the Government of Cape Verde. In a statement after the quarterly meeting of the Human Rights Council held […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
