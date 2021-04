By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah | President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of DIG Usman Alkali Baba as acting Inspector-General of Police. The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi disclosed this to State House correspondents on Tuesday. DIG Baba replaces IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, who is currently on official visit to Imo State after Monday’s multiple […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper