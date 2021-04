The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said that Kano, Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Niger States have reported confirmed human cases of Avian Influenza H5N1 also called “Bird flu.” The NCDC Director General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Abuja, while […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper