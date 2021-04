BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Monday paid a condolence visit to the family of late Afenifere’s spokesman, Yinka Odumakin at their residence in Omole area of Lagos State. Odumakin, a frontline human rights activist and well-known critic of the former Lagos State governor […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper