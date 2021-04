BY JOSHUA DADA | Abductors of two Chinese nationals kidnapped on Monday at a gold mining site in Osun state, have demanded a ransom of N10 million for their release. The two Chinese Nationals namely: Messrs Zhao Jian (33), and Wen (50) were abducted at Okepa/Itikan Village, the gold mining site in Ifewara, Atakunmosa West […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper