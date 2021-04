BY ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja The House of Representatives has condemned Monday’s invasion of the Owerri custodial center and police formations in Imo State. The chairman, House Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Hon. Anayo Edwin, in a statement, on Wednesday, expressed worry that about 1,800 inmates escaped from the Owerri custodial center, during the attack. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper