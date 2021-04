BY AZA MSUE, | Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Ya’u Shehu Usman, former Sakin Fadan Kauru, as the new Emir of Kauru. The governor consequently wished the new Emir a prosperous and peaceful reign. In a statement signed by the special adviser on media and communication to the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper