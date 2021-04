By Francis Okoye | Over 1,158 children have been diagnosed with measles since the first case of the disease in early December 2020 in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. This was disclosed yesterday in Maiduguri by David Thérond, Médecins Sans Frontiers (MSF) head of mission. Officials of Médecins Sans Frontiers (MSF), also known as Doctors […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper