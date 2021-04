BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo A former deputy governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, has emerged the new zonal chairman of the South-West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Arapaja, who had the backing of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State polled 343 votes to defeat a former zonal chairman, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, who was the candidate of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper