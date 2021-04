BY OUR CORRESPONDENT | Barely 28 years after, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday lamented the annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election, presumably won by the late philanthropist and businessman, Chief MKO Abiola, blaming the action on “bad belle”. The election, adjudged to be most peaceful, credible and fair, was annulled by the then […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper