By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah Concerned youths from the five oil and gas producing communities of Ijaw, Itsekiri, Urhobo, Isoko and Ndokwa of Delta State, have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to compel the Delta State government to account for over N2trillion collected as 13% derivation fund from 2015 till date. In a letter to President Buhari, the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper