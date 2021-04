BY BODE GBADEBO The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, has formally written the Senate leadership, soliciting the support of fellow Senators to actualise his of ambition of becoming the next Anambra State governor. LEADERSHIP reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed Saturday, November 6, 2021 for the Anambra […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper